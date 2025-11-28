Palestine welcomes European condemnation of Israeli violence in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday welcomed a joint statement from France, Germany, Italy and the UK condemning Israel's escalation of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said they appreciated the joint written statement issued by the foreign ministers of those countries, calling it "an important stance" in protecting civilians and halting the attacks.

Al-Sheikh also highlighted the importance of supporting international efforts to secure a two-state solution and ensure peace and stability.

In their joint statement issued Wednesday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the UK noted that according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Israeli settlers carried out 264 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in October -- the highest monthly number since UNOCHA began documenting such incidents in 2006.

"We strongly condemn Israel's escalation of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. We call on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and to protect the Palestinian population. Israel must hold those responsible for these attacks accountable and prevent further violence," the statement said.

The ministers also pointed out that more than 3,000 illegal housing units had been approved over the past three weeks under the E1 plan, which aims to expand Ma'ale Adumim -- one of the largest Israeli settlements built on Palestinian land.

They urged Israel to abandon this policy.