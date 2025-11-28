ICC rejects release plea of Philippines' ex-President Duterte

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday rejected former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's plea for release.

"The ICC Appeals Chamber confirms the decision rejecting the request for interim release. The suspect, who had waived his right to be present at today's hearing, remains in ICC custody," the ICC announced on US social media company X.

The appeals chamber said that the risks of Duterte evading justice due to his influence could not be mitigated by the proposed conditions, adding that while humanitarian grounds were considered, they "were not sufficiently set out in the case at hand."

The former president did not attend the reading of the judgment by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza.

The development came after the ICC earlier rejected his request for interim release last month after finding reasonable grounds to believe that the accused had committed a crime within the court's jurisdiction and to ensure his appearance at trial, prevent interference with the investigation or proceedings, and prevent him from continuing with the crime.

In September, Duterte's daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, said that an undisclosed third country has agreed to host the former Philippine president if the ICC grants him interim release.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 in Manila under an ICC warrant and flown to The Hague the same day.

He is accused of crimes against humanity, being responsible for thousands of deaths during his so-called war on drugs between 2016 and 2022.