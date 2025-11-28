56 dead, 21 missing amid floods, landslides in Sri Lanka

At least 56 people have died and 21 others have gone missing in 10 days of massive flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, local media reported on Friday.

Rescue operations continue in hard-hit areas as the island country remains under severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and landslides since Nov. 17, disrupting life across multiple districts, the local English newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

According to the Disaster Management Center, 14 people have been injured, as over 43,991 individuals from 17 districts have been severely affected by the inclement weather.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered the deployment of more than 20,000 military personnel to conduct rescue operations, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Batticaloa district has seen over 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall, an exceptionally high amount for a single period.

A low-pressure system has generated heavy winds and repeated waves of intense rainfall over the country.

Authorities have issued a red-alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts, signaling a severe risk to steep slopes, hillside communities, and vulnerable zones.

Residents in those districts have been urged to remain on high alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared for immediate evacuation.



