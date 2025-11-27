Pope Leo XIV urges global unity, peace

Vatican State President Pope Leo XIV, at the start of his visit to Türkiye, emphasized Thursday the importance of global peace and expressed hope that his trip would underline its significance for the world.

Departing on a special aircraft provided by Italian carrier ITA Airways, Pope Leo XIV greeted more than 70 journalists from various media outlets, including Anadolu, who were covering the journey.

He said he was very pleased to undertake the trip, noting that he had eagerly anticipated it due to its significance for all Christians and the wider world.

Referring to his upcoming engagements in Türkiye and Lebanon, the pope reiterated his intention to stress the importance of peace for everyone in the world.

He also called on all people to unite in pursuing peace, noting that despite differences in religion and beliefs, humanity is fundamentally connected, and he hopes to contribute to efforts promoting peace and global unity.





