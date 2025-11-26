US ENVOY WELCOMES TAIWANS $40 BN DEFENCE SPENDING PLAN

The United States' top envoy in Taiwan on Wednesday said he "welcomes" the government's $40 billion military spending plan and urged the democratic island's political parties to "find common ground" on boosting its defences.

"Whether your priority is preserving Taiwan's democracy and market economy, fostering conditions for cross-Strait dialogue, or maintaining support from the international community, increasing Taiwan's defense capabilities is a necessary precondition," said Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington's de facto embassy.