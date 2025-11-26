HEAD OF SOUTH KOREAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY INDICTED OVER MARINES DEATH

A special counsel team indicted Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, on Wednesday without detention on charges of dereliction of duty related to an investigation into the 2023 death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Oh is accused of failing to notify the Supreme Prosecutors Office for about a year when one of the agency's prosecutors became subject to a criminal complaint last year, as required by law.

The special counsel team led by Lee Myeong-hyeon is expanding its probe into allegations that the administration of former President Yoon Suk Yeol interfered in the military investigation related to the Marine's death.

Last week, Yoon was also indicted for allegedly interfering in the military probe.

Ten others have also been indicted, including former spy chief Cho Tae-yong and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, whom Yoon appointed as the ambassador to Australia in March 2024, for their alleged involvement in Chae's case at Yoon's instructions.

Chae drowned during a July 2023 search for flood victims in Yecheon County after being swept away by strong currents.



