Flash floods, landslides kill 13 in Indonesia’s North Sumatra

At least 13 people have been killed and three others remain missing after flash floods and a series of landslides hit seven districts and cities in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, local authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 13 people were confirmed dead and 37 injured since Saturday, while three people are still unaccounted for, state-run Antara news agency reported, citing Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of emergency response, equipment and logistics at the North Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).

Multiple landslides and flash floods were reported across the province in recent days, Wahyuni said.

Heavy rainfall and flooding also damaged 330 houses and displaced 2,244 people in several areas, according to the agency.

In neighboring Malaysia, authorities said 21,834 people have been displaced by ongoing flooding in several northern states.