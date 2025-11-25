PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE TO DEMAND TRUMPS REMOVAL FROM OFFICE

Protesters gathered outside the White House on Monday to demand the impeachment and removal of US President Donald Trump.

The demonstrators held signs that said "Trump must go now!" and "Impeach, Convict, Remove."

"Danger, danger there is a fascist at the White House," and "Trump regime has got to go," they chanted.

The protesters linked hands, stretching yellow tape saying "Crime Scene Do Not Cross" along the perimeter of the area during the rally.

The demonstration remained peaceful.

Last month, millions of people gathered at "No Kings" rallies across the country to protest Trump and his administration, with many citing threats to democracy, free speech and the environment for taking to the streets.