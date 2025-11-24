GERMANY SAYS CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES REMOVED FROM TRUMPS UKRAINE PEACE PLAN

Germany's foreign minister on Monday said that controversial issues related to Europe and NATO have been removed from President Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan following talks in Geneva.

"I would like to state that all questions concerning Europe and also those concerning NATO have been removed from this plan. That is a decisive success we achieved yesterday," Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio station.

"It was clear from the outset, as we have said time and again, that nothing can be agreed upon over the heads of the Europeans and Ukrainians. We have now taken a first step and safeguarded our European interests," he stressed.

The foreign minister reiterated that Europeans support US efforts to end the war. However, he emphasized that Ukraine's sovereignty must be preserved and that Ukraine alone must decide when, and whether, to make concessions.

"We really welcome the fact that progress is being made. We welcome the fact that the US is actively involved in this process. Someone has to initiate talks," he said.

Senior US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff led the US delegation, while presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak represented Ukraine. National security advisors from the UK, France, and Germany also held separate talks in Geneva.

The 28-point proposal had reportedly required Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.