Erdoğan meets Canadian, Ethiopian leaders during G20 gathering in South Africa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of this weekend's G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Erdoğan, who is in South Africa for the two-day summit, also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, according to the Turkish Presidency's website.

The Turkish president also met with the leaders of MIKTA -- a cross-regional consultative platform comprising Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia -- on the margins of the gathering.

The meeting with Ethiopia's premier took place at the Johannesburg Expo Center, where the summit is being held, and was closed to the press.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and other senior officials accompanied the president during his diplomatic engagements.