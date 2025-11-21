Magnitude 5.7 earthquake kills 3 in Bangladesh

A moderate 5.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Bangladesh on Friday killed at least three people in the capital Dhaka, a police official told Anadolu.

The people were killed when the railing of a five-story building collapsed in the Bangshal area in Dhaka.

Ashish Bose, police officer at Bongshal police station, confirmed to Anadolu that three people were killed in the incident.

The local fire department reported seven cases of buildings damaged or affected by the quake in and outside Dhaka and at least one person injured.

The tremor, recorded at 10.38 am local time (0438GMT), struck with an epicenter in the Narsingdi district, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of the capital Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The quake lasted only a few seconds. Still, residents in Dhaka rushed out of buildings and homes as the ground shook, seeking safety in the streets.