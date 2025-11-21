Indian jet crashes during Dubai Air show: Report

An Indian fighter jet crashed during Dubai Air show in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, Indian media reported.

"A Tejas fighter jet crashed … during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show," Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

It added that the crash occurred at around 2.10 pm local time (1210GMT) before thick smoke engulfed the site.

"It is still unclear if the pilot ejected or not," said the report.

There was no official statement from India at the time of publishing this story.

A video of the crash was shared by Press Trust of India.

"A Tejas fighter jet taking part in the Dubai Air Show nosedived during an aerial display and crashed this afternoon. The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down ... while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience," it said on US social media company X.



