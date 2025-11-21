Gunmen attack school in Nigeria and abduct students and staff

Armed attackers raided St. Mary's School, a Catholic institution in Papiri, Niger State, between 1 and 3 am on Friday and kidnapped many students and staff, according to local officials and church authorities.

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora said local reports indicate that 52 people were abducted in the early-morning assault.

The attack comes days after 25 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a boarding school in Kebbi State, underscoring mounting insecurity facing Nigeria's education sector.

Niger State authorities confirmed the attack and said a search-and-rescue operation is underway. Security agencies are still working to determine the exact number of abducted individuals.

According to Secretary to the State Government Abubakar Usman, the final headcount will be available once ongoing assessments by security teams are completed.

Usman said the attack occurred despite earlier intelligence warnings of elevated threats across parts of the Niger North Senatorial District.

In response, the state had suspended all construction activities and ordered the temporary closure of all boarding schools in the area.

"Regrettably, St. Mary's School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and staff to avoidable risk," the government said.

The attack has triggered widespread alarm and renewed calls for stronger protective measures for schools and communities. President Bola Tinubu has cancelled upcoming foreign trips to focus on the country's worsening security situation.



