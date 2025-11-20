Germany warns against sidelining Ukraine, Europe in peace talks with Russia

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Thursday that any peace talks with Russia must include both Kyiv and European nations, and must be preceded by a ceasefire to give negotiations a fair chance.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Wadephul expressed concern over reports that US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace proposal developed with Russia, which would demand substantial concessions from Ukraine.

"Any negotiations on a ceasefire and peaceful development in Ukraine can only be discussed and negotiated with Ukraine. And Europe must be involved in this," Wadephul stressed.

"We welcome any initiative to enter into negotiations. But the first prerequisite is that Vladimir Putin ends his war of aggression against Ukraine, that we reach a ceasefire without preconditions," he said.

Asked about potential limits on Ukrainian military forces under the peace proposal, Wadephul said any security arrangement must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty.

"This needs to be discussed with Ukraine, but it must be a security architecture that, first and foremost, ensures Ukraine's future security," the minister said. "We must take lessons from the Minsk experience, and it must also be clear that Ukraine can maintain its sovereignty," he added, referring to past ceasefire agreements designed to end the war in eastern Ukraine.