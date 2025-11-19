Passenger ship with 267 aboard hits rocky islet in South Korea’s southwest

A passenger ship carrying 267 people collided with a rocky islet off the coast of southwest South Korea on Wednesday night, the country's coast guard said, according to Yonhap News. Five passengers sustained minor injuries and no fatalities were reported.

The collision occurred at about 8.17 pm (1117GMT) near Jangsan Island in Sinan County, roughly 366 km (227 mi) south of Seoul.

The vessel was en route to the port city of Mokpo after departing the resort island of Jeju and had 246 passengers and 21 crew members aboard.

Authorities said a hole was discovered in the bow of the ship but no flooding was detected. Coast Guard rescue vessels transported all passengers and crew to a nearby pier.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who was visiting the United Arab Emirates when the accident occurred, ordered an immediate response.

"Lee immediately instructed the relevant authorities to respond swiftly to prevent any loss of life and to release real-time updates on the rescue operations so that the public can be reassured," the presidential office said in a press notice.