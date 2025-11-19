Greece, Ukraine to co-produce naval drones: Media report

Greece and Ukraine will co-produce unmanned surface vessels, local media reported Tuesday, citing "well-informed sources."

According to Greek daily Kathimerini, the agreement, which the parties agreed to on Sunday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Athens, will supply both countries' armed forces and establish a new production line at shipyards capable of building such vessels.

Greek companies involved in the program will provide electronic systems, optical equipment, sensors, and, if required, explosive material, it reported, adding that Athens and Kyiv also discussed expanding their cooperation into unmanned underwater vehicles if the surface-vessel program proceeds.

The daily said Greek officials expect the program will allow Athens to access Ukraine's combat-proven technology.

It would also help "close the gap" with Türkiye, which introduced its first unmanned surface vessels in 2021 and continues to expand its fleet, the daily added.

The daily said funding for the program, which was agreed on after high-level confidential consultations between the two sides, has already been secured through the country's long-term defense procurement plan for 2025-2036.





