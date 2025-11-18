Poland seizes 13M cigarettes in raid on ‘Armenian’ gang

Police and border guards in central Poland seized over 12.7 million cigarettes and 25 tons of tobacco in a raid on an "Armenian" gang running three illegal factories, broadcaster TVP World reported Tuesday.

Officers detained nine Armenian citizens along with six others, while the value of the illicit goods exceeded €6.6 million ($7.6 million).

A regional border guard spokesman said the state would have lost about €12.5 million ($14.4 million) in unpaid excise and VAT if the products had hit the market.

Prosecutors charged 14 suspects, including Armenian nationals, with running an organized crime group, producing illegal tobacco, and tax offenses.

Four people also face charges for handling unstamped cigarettes.

One was released under supervision for allegedly providing the premises for production, while the rest were remanded in custody for three months.





