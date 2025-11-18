INDONESIA WELCOMES UN SECURITY COUNCILS GAZA RESOLUTION

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a US-drafted resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The resolution prioritizes "conflict resolution and sustainable peace," it said, underscoring the importance of the "involvement of all parties, particularly the Palestinian Authority, in resolving the conflict and the peace process, as well as a clear UN mandate for peacekeeping forces to realize a two-state solution in accordance with agreed international law and parameters."

Indonesia will keep supporting the Palestinian people's rights to "independence and sovereignty," it said.

Indonesia earlier said it has prepared 20,000 personnel for deployment to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution, which stipulates the formation of a Board of Peace and the authorization of an International Stabilization Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The US draft came as part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10 based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without the Palestinian group Hamas.

Since October 2023, nearly 69,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 170,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war that reduced the enclave to rubble.