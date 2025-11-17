Erdoğan: As long as Israeli occupation continues in Palestine, no Mideast country can be secure

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that regional security is directly linked to the situation in Palestine.

"As long as the Israeli occupation continues in Palestine, and Palestinians bleed and lose their lands, no country in the region can be secure," Erdoğan said in his speech.

The president also affirmed that Türkiye is continuing to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite what he described as "various disruptions caused by Israel."

Touching on other regional matters, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye's goal is to promote "peace, justice, stability, and shared prosperity" along its southern borders, specifically mentioning Iraq and Syria.





