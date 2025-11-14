Zelensky: Ukraine hit targets in Russia successfully overnight

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his troops had used long-range Ukrainian "Long Neptune" cruise missiles on targets in Russia overnight, adding that such strikes were getting more successful all the time.

"Overnight our warriors successfully used 'Long Neptunes' against designated targets on Russian territory – and this is our entirely just response to Russia's ongoing terror," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Ukrainian missiles are delivering increasingly significant and precise results virtually every month."

The missiles, used successfully in combat tests in March, have a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), Zelensky said at the time, without mentioning where they were tested.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's general staff said it was increasing the effective use of domestic long-range weapons, including Neptune-type missiles.

"This is causing the enemy considerable trouble," General Staff wrote on Tuesday.

Zelensky did not mention any targets. Two industry sources told Reuters earlier that Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk had halted oil exports after a Ukrainian drone attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.









