Swiss government says US tariffs will be cut to 15%

Switzerland announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the US to reduce US tariffs to 15% from 39%, following what it described as "constructive" discussions with Washington.
"Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President (Donald) Trump for the constructive engagement," the government said in a post on US social media company X.
It added that a meeting with the office of the US trade representative, Jacques Greer, had also been "productive."
Bern said further details of the deal would be announced at 4 pm local time (1500GMT).