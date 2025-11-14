Swiss government says US tariffs will be cut to 15%

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Switzerland flag and the word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Switzerland announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the US to reduce US tariffs to 15% from 39%, following what it described as "constructive" discussions with Washington.

"Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President (Donald) Trump for the constructive engagement," the government said in a post on US social media company X.

It added that a meeting with the office of the US trade representative, Jacques Greer, had also been "productive."

Bern said further details of the deal would be announced at 4 pm local time (1500GMT).