Spain condemns 'unprecedented' surge in settler violence in West Bank

Spain has condemned an "unprecedented" escalation of violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, warning that the attacks are endangering Palestinian civilians and undermining prospects for peace.

In a statement, the Spanish government, which recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024, said on Thursday that the continued actions of "violent settlers" were threatening the "safety and integrity" of Palestinians by targeting homes, property and sources of livelihood, including olive groves and business infrastructure.

Madrid also voiced particular concern over assaults on religious sites, highlighting an arson attack on a mosque in the town of Deir Istiya on Wednesday.

The statement rejected Israel's ongoing settlement expansion, condemning the latest unilateral move by the Israeli Defense Ministry to define the boundaries of 13 settlements in the West Bank.

Spain said the step "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law," reiterating its longstanding opposition to settlement activities, which the EU considers illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Madrid urged Tel Aviv to "put a decisive end to violence and impunity" and to hold those responsible for attacks against Palestinians and their property accountable.

"These violent actions jeopardize efforts to achieve peace, based on the US peace plan and the New York Declaration," the government said, adding they also threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state and undermine the implementation of a two-state solution.

Israeli settlers torched and defaced a mosque in a Palestinian village in the central West Bank Wednesday overnight, according to local authorities and media reports.

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023. According to Palestinian figures, more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed and another 10,000 injured.

The UN and human rights groups have documented hundreds of settler attacks on Palestinians and their property in 2024-2025, including arson, vandalism and physical assaults. These attacks often occur in the presence of Israeli forces, who rarely intervene.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel's decades-long occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza illegal under international law. The court urged the evacuation of all Israeli settlements and an end to policies that alter the demographic composition of these territories.





