Russia says wants ‘constructive role’ in G20 despite politicization concerns

Russia remains interested in working within the G20 but views attempts to politicize the group's agenda as counterproductive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to see value in the platform, stressing: "We remain interested in continuing work within the G20."

He added that several countries shared Russia's concerns over political language in summit documents.

"There are attempts to politicize the document, which, naturally, is perceived with hostility, including by us," he said. "When there is no possibility of reaching consensus, the document simply does not work and is not adopted."

He underlined that the G20 is intended to address global economic challenges rather than political disputes.

"We have always been against elements of politicization being introduced in any way onto the agenda of this organization," he said.

Peskov also described the G20 as a "much more representative format" for discussions on the global economy and said its importance "remains significant for many countries."

Under South Africa's presidency, Johannesburg will host a meeting of G20 leaders on Nov. 22-23.

US, VENEZUELA TENSION

Regarding the announcement by Washington of a new operation targeting drug cartels in Venezuela, Peskov said Russia expects the US to refrain from steps that could destabilize the situation.

"We hope that no actions will be taken that could destabilize the situation in the Caribbean and around Venezuela, and that everything will be in accordance with international law," Peskov said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced Operation Southern Spear to counter drug trafficking networks operating in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has deployed military assets to the waters of the Caribbean and Latin America in recent weeks, arguing they are necessary to stem the flow of drugs to the US. Analysts, however, consider the moves as a way to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.