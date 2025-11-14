Russia expects contacts with US to continue despite tensions

Russia expects contacts with the US to continue, as both sides recognize the importance of regular dialogue following the Alaska summit and subsequent phone call, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova told reporters that, while Moscow sees "many irritants" left over from the previous US administration, the current one has demonstrated "a clear willingness" to resume engagement. "It is happening, although not as quickly as we would like," she said.

She noted that communication between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio paused after the Alaska meeting and the follow-up call, but the two sides "understand the need for regular communication," especially on Ukraine and bilateral issues.

"These contacts will continue when necessary," she added.

Zakharova also reiterated Russia's readiness to hold a second Russia-US summit in Budapest, provided it would "build on the well-developed results" of the Alaska meeting.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have remained strained amid disagreements over Ukraine, nuclear arms control, and regional security issues.

The Alaska summit earlier this year was the first high-level bilateral meeting since 2023, followed by limited contact between the two countries' top diplomats.



