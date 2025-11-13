UN chief voices ‘grave concern’ over reports of mass atrocities in Sudan

The UN secretary-general on Thursday expressed "grave concern" over reports of mass atrocities and gross human rights violations in El-Fasher, Sudan, adding that violence is also worsening in the Kordofan region.

In a post on US social media company X, Antonio Guterres called for the immediate cessation of hostilities as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries.

"The flow of weapons and fighters from external parties must be cut off," he said, stressing that humanitarian aid must be allowed to "quickly reach civilians in need."

The UN chief urged both sides to take "swift, tangible steps" toward a negotiated settlement to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

ESCALATING CONFLICT IN SUDAN

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher, capital of the North Darfur State, and committed massacres, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country's geographical partition.

Following the RSF seizure of El-Fasher, clashes between the rebel group and the Sudanese army spread to new fronts, particularly the central and southern Kordofan states.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF now holds all five in the Darfur region, except for a few northern areas of North Darfur still under army control. The Sudanese army continues to dominate most of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.

The bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.



