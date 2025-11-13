RUTTE SAYS NATO RESPONDED QUICKLY, DECISIVELY TO RUSSIAS AIRSPACE VIOLATIONS

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the alliance has responded swiftly and decisively to "Russian airspace violations," underlining the commitment to collective defense.

Speaking alongside German Air Force Commander General Ingo Gerhartz in Brunssum, the Netherlands, Rutte emphasized that NATO's strong presence on the ground demonstrates its resolve to protect every ally.

"The men and women in Brunssum make sure that NATO's posture in this region remains strong and credible no matter the threat or provocation. NATO has responded quickly and decisively to Russia's airspace violations, and every day, our strong presence on the ground demonstrates our resolve," he said.

He added that regular exercises and the deployment of foreign land forces on the eastern flank send "a strong signal any adversary" that NATO is prepared and vigilant.

Recent months have seen a series of drone incursions in several European countries, sometimes near airports or military facilities, including over a Belgian military base.

Some European officials have blamed the incidents on Russia, linking them to a hybrid war and the continuing Ukraine conflict. Moscow, however, has firmly denied any involvement.





