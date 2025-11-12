China urges Germany to help settle Nexperia dispute with Netherlands

China asked Germany on Tuesday to urge the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over chipmaker Nexperia, the Global Times reported, citing China's Commerce Ministry.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao made the remarks during a video call with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche at the latter's request.

Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Chinese firm Wingtech.

Wang stressed that the issue regarding Nexperia comes from the Dutch government's "improper interference in the company's internal affairs."

The dispute over Nexperia involves the Dutch government taking control of the Chinese-owned company due to national security concerns, leading to a retaliatory export ban from China and a subsequent internal conflict between Nexperia's headquarters and its Chinese unit.

It has disrupted the global auto supply chain, which relies heavily on Nexperia's chips.

"Ensuring the long-term stability of the global semiconductor supply chain requires the Netherlands to demonstrate a constructive attitude and take concrete steps," Wang said.

He expressed his hope for Germany to "play a positive role in urging the Dutch government to act swiftly, correct its wrong practices, revoke related measures, and help bring about an early resolution of the issue."

The two ministers also exchanged views on China-Germany and China-EU economic and trade relations.

China imposed an export ban on chips produced by the company's factories in China following the Netherlands' move on Sept. 30 to take temporary control of Nexperia under a 1952 law that allows the Dutch government to block or reverse company decisions that could endanger national or European production.

Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans has defended the Netherlands' position by citing concerns that "crucial technological knowledge and capabilities" could leave Europe.

Nexperia, headquartered in the Dutch city of Nijmegen, produces simple but essential chips used in cars and household electronics. The firm was acquired in 2019 Wingtech Technology.





