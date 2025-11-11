Zelenskyy visits Kherson on 3rd anniversary of city’s retake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited Kherson to mark the third anniversary of Ukraine's reestablishment of control over the southern city, announcing new security and social measures for the region.

"Today, I'm in Kherson. It is already the third anniversary of the city's liberation from the Russians-the occupiers fled, and we remember how the courage of our people made it happen," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He said he met with military and security officials to discuss local defense, noting that "thousands of Russian drone strikes target this city every month."

"I have instructed our Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar's Birds and other units to expand the defense capabilities here," he added, saying new steps will focus on protecting roads, logistics, and energy facilities.

Zelenskyy also said that the government will approve additional funding for Kherson's energy infrastructure and social institutions, including kindergartens and schools.

Ukrainian forces regained control of Kherson in November 2022 after months of Russian occupation. The city remains under frequent drone and artillery attacks from Russian-held territory across the Dnipro River.