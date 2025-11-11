US, Syrian presidents had ‘constructive’ talks on Syria’s unity, reconstruction: Foreign minister

This handout photograph released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 10, 2025, shows US President Donald Trump (L) shaking hands with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House in Washington DC. (AFP)

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a "constructive" meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington following months of intensive preparations, Syria's foreign minister said Monday.

In a post on the US social media company X's platform, Asaad al-Shaibani said the talks covered "the subject of Syria in all its aspects," stressing support for Syria's unity, reconstruction and the removal of obstacles to its recovery.

He added that "the Syrian people always deserve a better future."

Later, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the visit by Sharaa, who was accompanied by al-Shaibani, as "historic and unprecedented."

The meeting "lasted for more than an hour and was characterized by a friendly and constructive atmosphere," said the ministry.

Trump "expressed his admiration for Syria's new leadership and the Syrian people, praising Syria's efforts in successfully managing the previous stage and the achievements made in liberation and restoring stability throughout the country," it added.

He also affirmed the United States' "readiness to provide the necessary support that Syria's leadership needs to ensure success in its path of reconstruction and development in the coming phase."

At President Trump's direction, said the statement, a working meeting was held including al-Shaibani, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan "to follow up on the agreements reached between the two presidents and to establish clear mechanisms for their implementation."

During the talks, both sides "agreed to move forward with the implementation of the March 10 Agreement, which includes the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army as part of efforts to unify state institutions and strengthen national security."

The US side also "expressed its support for reaching a security agreement with Israel aimed at enhancing regional stability," according to the ministry.

On the economic front, Trump "voiced his country's support for Syria's recovery and investment efforts, affirming the US's commitment to proceed with lifting sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act in order to promote development opportunities and attract investment."

The meeting concluded with "the exchange of commemorative gifts between the two sides, in a friendly atmosphere reflecting a spirit of openness and a shared desire to build a new chapter in Syrian-American relations, founded on mutual respect and the common interests of the two friendly peoples," the statement added.

Sharaa departed the White House later Monday after nearly two hours of talks with Trump and senior officials.

The visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.