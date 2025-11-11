UK unveils plan to phase out animal testing

The UK government on Tuesday announced a £75 million ($98 million) strategy to phase out animal testing in science, replacing it with advanced alternative technologies.

Unveiled by Science Minister Patrick Vallance, the plan sets out a roadmap to reduce and ultimately end animal use in research and safety testing, while maintaining rigorous standards for human health and environmental protection.

The government said in a statement that the strategy would "support work to end animal testing wherever possible and roll out alternatives as soon as it is safe and effective to do so."

The strategy includes firm deadlines, such as ending regulatory animal testing for skin and eye irritation and skin sensitization by the end of 2026. By 2027, mouse-based tests to measure Botox potency will be replaced with DNA-based methods, and by 2030, studies on dogs and non-human primates to track drug movement in the body will be significantly reduced.

According to the government, new technologies -- including organ-on-a-chip systems, AI-driven safety prediction and 3D bioprinted tissues -- will form "lifelike environments for studying human biology" and produce more reliable data for medicines and chemicals.

"By harnessing our scientific excellence, we can deliver real benefits for animal welfare while advancing innovative research that improves lives," said Animal Welfare Minister Sue Hayman.

The strategy will be overseen by a new committee chaired by Vallance, with key performance indicators to be published next year.

It also promises training for early-career researchers, research priority lists and greater global leadership in regulating non-animal methods.

"This is a roadmap which will ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively," said Vallance.





