Turkish foreign minister joins Trump-Sharaa meeting at White House

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he joined Monday's meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump and his team upon invitation.

"I was also present. We conveyed our president's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) greetings and best wishes to Trump," Fidan told Turkish media, including Anadolu.

"We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security," he said.

"Of course, my presence at the White House today coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa," he added.

Fidan also separately met with his US counterpart Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack.

Earlier, Sharaa arrived at the White House for talks with Trump in what marked the first visit by a Syrian leader since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.



