TRUMP SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO MEETING AGAIN WITH SYRIAS PRESIDENT

Trump says he looks forward to meeting again with Syria's president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he looks forward to meeting again with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"I look forward to meeting and speaking again," Trump said on his Truth Social platform after the pair earlier held talks at the White House for nearly two hours.

He said they discussed "all the intricacies of peace in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate."

"Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region," he added.

Sharaa's visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.





