Syrian president meets US Chamber of Commerce members in Washington

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met members of the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, on late Monday, according to the presidency.

Sharaa had dinner with the business leaders following his nearly two-hour meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The president discussed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between Syria and the US, a presidential statement said.

He underlined "the importance of direct communication with the business community to build strong and sustainable partnerships and to take advantage of the vast economic opportunities that Syria offers to both local and international investors."

Sharaa arrived in the US capital on Nov. 9 and was the first Syrian president to visit the White House since the country's independence in 1946.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, the new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.



