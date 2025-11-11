Syria signs political cooperation deal with Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

Syria signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, confirming its role as a "partner in combating terrorism and supporting regional stability," Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said Monday.

"The agreement is political and until now contains no military components," said al-Mustafa on the US social media company X's platform.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump held a meeting Monday at the White House, which was "warm, candid, and forward-looking, lasting for over an hour," he said.

He quoted Trump as saying: "You have done a great job — you have our support," adding that discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation, attracting American investments to Syria, and lifting sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act.

According to al-Mustafa, Trump reaffirmed his commitment, saying: "We have to get this done — we have to help Syria."

The minister said the two sides also discussed integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Army as part of efforts "to unify state institutions and ensure lasting stability."

Trump "expressed his support for a potential security arrangement with Israel, aimed at enhancing national and regional stability."

He added that the US announced the official reopening of the Syrian Embassy in Washington, DC, ending more than a decade of closure.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a follow-up session to develop an executive plan for the agreed points, underscoring "both sides' seriousness and commitment to tangible progress."

Sharaa departed the White House later Monday after nearly two hours of talks with Trump and senior officials.

The visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.





