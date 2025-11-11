The Russian and Uzbek presidents discussed energy cooperation in a phone call Tuesday, according to a Kremlin statement.

Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed ways to enhance their nations' relationship through strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

"Particular emphasis was placed on advancing key collaborative initiatives, especially within the energy domain," according to the statement.

Acknowledgment was given to the pivotal function played by interregional collaborations in bolstering trade, economic growth, cultural exchanges and broader humanistic connections. Additionally highlighted were tangible benefits derived from the successful Regional Council Meeting convened in October in the Moscow region.

Both leaders concurred on maintaining consistent communication channels across diverse tiers of governance moving forward.

Central Asian countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, have been replacing Russia's energy supplies to Europe since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in early 2022, using the infrastructure built for the Russian-European energy cooperation.