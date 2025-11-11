Homelessness in England aoars 20% as councils ,struggle to cope

Homelessness in England has surged sharply over the past year, with local authorities struggling under growing demand and financial strain.

According to the Homelessness Monitor England 2025 report by the UK charity Crisis, the number of people sleeping rough increased by 20% in a year, reaching 4,667—nearly double the lowest figure recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that more than half of homeless people in London are now non-UK citizens, a trend linked to rising asylum applications and the government's efforts to clear case backlogs.

In 2024, local councils identified 330,000 households as homeless or at risk—up 4% in one year and 21% in three. In London, the increase was even steeper: a 7% rise in at-risk households and a 27% jump among those already homeless.

Crisis reported significant increases among two groups: people leaving asylum accommodation (up 37%) and those exiting prisons or hospitals (up 22%). Cases involving domestic abuse survivors have also risen 14% since 2021.

The report warned that England's homelessness response system is "under immense pressure." The share of cases resulting in permanent housing fell from 47% in 2021 to 39% in 2024.

Crisis said preventive work remains inadequate, support services are overstretched, and councils face severe challenges in securing affordable housing for those in need.