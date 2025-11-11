Greece to resume talks with Israel on advanced air defense systems

Greece will restart talks with Israel to purchase advanced air-defense systems as part of its plan to from an air protection network called Achilles' Shield, local media reported on Tuesday.

The talks, which had been paused during Israel's two-year military campaign against Gaza to avoid political criticism, aim to eventually replace outdated systems, daily Kathimerini noted.

The Israeli Spyder system would replace Russian-made short-range OSA-AK and TOR-M1 systems, which have faced long-standing maintenance and parts shortages.

Similarly, the Barak MX system is expected to replace the medium-range US-Hawk units.

The daily said the country also wants to acquire the SkyCeptor version of Israel's David's Sling system to replace long-range Russian made S-300 systems.

The initial cost of the plan is forecast to be around €3 billion ($3.47 billion), enough to cover Western Thrace and the eastern Aegean islands, according to the daily.





