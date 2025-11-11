Germany’s economic sentiment slips in November

Economic sentiment in Germany declined slightly in November even as expectations about the country's broader economic situation remained largely unchanged, the Mannheim-based ZEW Institute said Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell to 38.5 points, down 0.8 points from October. The assessment of the current economic situation stayed broadly stable, rising 1.3 points to minus 78.7.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said the indicator remains steady overall, but confidence in Germany's economic policymaking continues to weaken.

The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment remains stable, but the overall mood is characterized by a fall in confidence in the capacity of Germany's economic policy to tackle the pressing issues, he said.

"Although the investment programme is likely to provide economic stimulus, the structural problems continue to exist," Wambach added.

For the wider eurozone, expectations showed a slight improvement, rising 2.3 points to 25.0 in November, according to the institute.





