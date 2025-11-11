Fifth group of Afghans with German entry approval leaves Pakistan

A group of Afghans approved for resettlement in Germany has set off from Pakistan, the fifth such transfer since the current German government took office.



According to a DPA reporter at Islamabad airport, a group of 11 Afghan citizens boarded a scheduled commercial flight on Tuesday to the German city of Hanover, with a stopover in Istanbul.



Around 1,900 Afghans with approved admission or declarations of acceptance remain in Pakistan, according to the German government.



Previously, four similar flights had brought Afghans to Hanover under various German admission programmes for people considered especially at risk.



Many Afghan families have been stranded in Islamabad for months or years, waiting for their chance to leave. Germany's conservative-led coalition government suspended a resettlement programme for particularly vulnerable Afghans in May.



The scheme had covered former local staff of German institutions, their relatives and others fearing persecution by the Taliban, such as lawyers and journalists.



Some Afghans are still being granted visas despite the suspension, after successfully suing in German courts to enforce their right to entry.



In its coalition agreement, the German government pledged to end voluntary federal admission programmes such as those for Afghanistan and not to introduce new ones.



Earlier this month, the German government sent letters to some Afghans offering financial support if they give up plans to immigrate to Germany a move that has been sharply criticized by recipients.



"We have spent two years in Pakistan, and now we are being offered a shameful and foolish deal that jeopardizes our future and that of our children," an Afghan who received the letter told DPA. Others said they were shocked and disappointed.