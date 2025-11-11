Europe should engage directly with Russia, says former Finnish president

Former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto called Monday on European countries to hold direct talks with Russia, similar to the approach taken by US President Donald Trump as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with Finnish broadcaster Yle, Niinisto criticized Europe's reluctance to engage directly with Moscow.

"Europe could also benefit from talking directly with Moscow," he said, adding: "In a situation like this, it might be wise to have those discussions oneself as well. Just like Trump did."

He noted that while European leaders avoid direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump has been in contact with him, and Europe then reacts to the outcomes of these conversations.

"(French President Emmanuel) Macron is probably the last one to have called, and before that (former German) Chancellor Olaf Scholtz about a year ago. And he was heavily criticized. I defended him, and I still see a certain absurdity in the fact that Europeans say they will not talk to Putin, a war criminal. But Trump talks to him, and then we go and listen to what you said," he said.

EUROPE'S SHRINKING INFLUENCE



Niinisto, who served as president from 2012 to 2024, also reflected on Europe's diminishing global influence, arguing that the continent must remain united to avoid being divided by external powers such as the United States and China.

He stressed that Europe's security and survival depend on military preparedness, overall security, and climate measures.

"Europe must remain Europe and not allow itself to be divided into camps, with some belonging to one side and others to another," he said, emphasizing the need for a "European will."

Niinisto further highlighted the importance of including national security education in schools to prepare future generations for geopolitical challenges.

Finland has the longest border of any NATO country with Russia: 1,300 kilometers (808 miles).

In 1939-1940, Finland fought and lost a three-month war against the USSR, which sent its forces across the Finnish border early in World War II.