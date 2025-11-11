Egyptian FM due in Türkiye for Joint Planning Group meeting

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday for the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, which will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting will bring together officials from relevant institutions to discuss preparations for the second High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting, set to be held in Cairo next year under the co-chairmanship of both countries' presidents.

The Joint Planning Group was established under a joint declaration signed in February 2024 which created the council's framework. The body is tasked with coordinating preparations for council meetings and enhancing cooperation across various fields between Türkiye and Egypt.

During the visit, Fidan and Abdelatty are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including political, economic, commercial, and defense cooperation.

Discussions will also cover efforts to boost the two countries' trade volume to $15 billion, promote mutual investments, and deepen collaboration in defense, transportation, connectivity, and energy.

GAZA, REGIONAL ISSUES

Fidan is also expected to underscore the importance of full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, exchange views on subsequent steps, and emphasize that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to international efforts for Gaza's reconstruction.

The two are likely to discuss regional issues, including efforts to ensure lasting stability in Syria on the basis of the country's territorial integrity and unity, and the situation in Libya, where both sides support maintaining the country's independence and sovereignty.

Fidan is also expected to express concern over the ongoing conflict in Sudan, reaffirm Türkiye's support for the country's unity and territorial integrity, and highlight the importance of dialogue to reach a peaceful resolution.

The talks will further touch on enhancing cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Abdelatty last visited Türkiye on Feb. 4, while Fidan traveled to Egypt this August and October, accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit for peace in Gaza.

Egypt, Türkiye's top trade and export partner in Africa, saw bilateral trade reach $8.8 billion in 2024, including $4.2 billion in exports and $4.6 billion in imports.

The presidents of Türkiye and Egypt are expected to meet in 2026 for the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Cairo.



