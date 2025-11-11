Cambodia says border with Thailand sees weapons drawdown after peace pact

Cambodia on Saturday said that its border with Thailand sees a drawdown of heavy weapons following the signing of a peace pact by Phnom Penh and Bangkok in the wake of a deadly border conflict.

According to a statement from Cambodia's Defense Ministry, Cambodia and Thailand "continued implementing the 2nd stage of Phase 1 of the removal of heavy and destructive weapons and equipment," from the border regions.

"It is important to recall that the removal of heavy and destructive weapons and equipment demonstrates the commitment of both Cambodia and Thailand to respecting and implementing the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand signed on October 26," the statement said.

Phnom Penh expressed its hopes for both sides to "continue to fully and effectively implement the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration with sincerity, goodwill, and transparency," calling for the "swift restoration of normalcy" of bilateral relations.

Late last month, Cambodia and Thailand discussed beginning the first phase of removing heavy and destructive weapons from their shared border areas.

On Oct. 26, the two countries signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire on July 28 at a trilateral meeting hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar following weeks of hostilities.



