Putin seeks to show ‘false victories’ through hybrid warfare, Zelenskyy claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in an "impasse" and trying to compensate for the lack of real battlefield success through hybrid tactics, including energy, cyber, and political interference across Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Monday.

"Putin is in an impasse when it comes to real successes on the battlefield. The situation looks more like a stalemate for him," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, stressing that Ukrainian forces continue to defend their land and sovereignty.

He said Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure aim to create "the illusion of progress" and to demonstrate to Russian society that Moscow still has a plan.

"All the energy attacks are dangerous-to demonstrate: 'Look, I supposedly have a plan-there we pressure with weapons, and here we attack,'" Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader accused Putin of attempting to radicalize Russian public opinion and destabilize European societies through cyber operations and electoral interference.

"He wants to find some operations he can present as successes-drones, an energy attack on us, or a cyberattack on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, or an attack on choice, political choice, during elections," he said.

Zelenskyy described Russia's actions as a "hybrid war in Europe," emphasizing that Ukraine is paying "the highest price" as the war continues on its territory.

No immediate reaction has come from Russia to Zelenskyy's claims.

Despite efforts led by US President Donald Trump, the war that began in February 2022 continues unabated.





