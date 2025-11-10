News World Millions endure power cuts in Ukraine after Russia hits energy sites

Millions endure power cuts in Ukraine after Russia hits energy sites

Millions of people across Ukraine were left without power on Monday following a wave of Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure over the weekend.

DPA WORLD Published November 10,2025 Subscribe

Millions of people in Ukraine were affected by power outages on Monday following Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure over the weekend, authorities said.



Ukrenergo, the state power company, announced on Monday hours-long scheduled blackouts across multiple regions as energy and heating sites are pummelled by Russia ahead of the winter months.



"Currently, in most regions, repair teams, energy suppliers and municipal services are working around the clock – everyone is involved," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.



"Restoration is ongoing, and although the situation is difficult, thousands of people are working to stabilize the system and repair the damage."



In Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, the metro resumed operations on Monday morning after a two-day halt due to a lack of power.



Russian forces launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Saturday night, targeting not only power plants but also substations, transmission lines and other parts of the electrical grid.



Kharkiv and Poltava regions, both in the east, were particularly affected over the weekend.



Ukrainian officials say Moscow is aiming to further destabilize the country by plunging the east into darkness and cold, making life so miserable for civilians that it triggers another wave of mass displacement.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported more drone strikes overnight. Russian forces also deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Kiev said.











