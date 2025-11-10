International media association denounces Israeli settler attacks on journalists

An organisation representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories on Monday condemned attacks by Israeli settlers on journalists in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to halt the "violence immediately".

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents hundreds of foreign journalists, said it was "appalled" by the recent attacks, especially during this year's olive harvest.

"Journalists, both local and foreign, have proven to be a clear target as they document an unprecedented level of unchecked violence against Palestinians during this year's olive harvest," the association said, citing two incidents involving journalists from international media outlets.

The FPA said that on Saturday two employees of Reuters wearing clearly marked press vests and helmets were assaulted by masked Israeli civilians armed with clubs and rocks near the Palestinian village of Beita.

"A mob of dozens of settlers beat one of the employees, a female reporter, while she was already on the ground, resulting in severe injuries," the FPA said.

"They also attacked those who tried to help her. A Reuters security person was hit, and two Palestinian freelance journalists were injured while being chased."

On October 10, settlers beat a veteran AFP photographer with sticks when filming the olive harvest in the same area.

His car, along with a handful of others parked at a safe distance from the field, was stoned and then set on fire by the assailants.

"The photographer, who testified it was one of the worst attacks in his 30-year career, reported that Israeli forces at the scene refused to intervene, instead firing rubber bullets and tear gas at olive pickers and activists accompanying them," the FPA said.

Several such incidents have occurred in the last few weeks, the FPA added.

"Israeli forces routinely harass and intimidate journalists, in some cases detaining them and threatening them with deportation," the FPA said.

"This is all part of a deepening climate of hostility toward the media by Israeli authorities," it added, urging the authorities to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"In particular, we urge central command head Major General Avi Bluth and police commander Moshe Pinchi to uphold their duties to ensure that journalists can work freely and safely," the association said.

"There cannot be press freedom in an environment in which journalists are threatened and harmed with complete impunity."

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not give an immediate response.

An AFP journalist serves on the FPA's board of directors.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and Israeli settlements there are expanding.

Some 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the Palestinian territory and some of them have also attacked farmers trying to access their olive trees almost every day this year since the season began in mid-October, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Almost none of the perpetrators have been held to account by the Israeli authorities.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023.








