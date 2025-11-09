2 in cardiac arrest, 3 missing after Chinese fishing boat sinks off South Korea’s coast

A Chinese fishing boat capsized off the southwestern coast of South Korea's Gageo Island on Sunday, leaving three crew members missing and two others in cardiac arrest, South Korean Coast Guard officials said.

The 98-ton vessel sank in international waters about 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) from Gageo Island, the southwestern-most island of South Korea, at around 6.50 am local time on Sunday (2150GMT on Saturday), according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Of the 11 crew members aboard, six were initially rescued by a nearby Chinese vessel.

The Coast Guard later saved two more individuals who were found drifting at sea, but both were in cardiac arrest and were swiftly transported to a hospital.

It has also launched a search operation for the three missing fishermen, working in coordination with Chinese authorities.



