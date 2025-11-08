Tunisia’s Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi launches hunger strike

Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of Tunisia's Ennahdha Party and former parliament speaker, has begun a hunger strike in solidarity with Jawhar Ben Mbarek, a member of the opposition National Salvation Front who was sentenced for "conspiracy against state security," his legal team announced Friday.

A statement said Ghannouchi joined the protest to support Ben Mbarek, who launched his own hunger strike Oct. 29 "for freedom and independence" amid growing concerns about the condition of political prisoners.

At a news conference at the Republican Party headquarters in Tunis, the Coordination Committee of Families of Political Prisoners said several activists have also joined the hunger strike in solidarity with Ben Mbarek.

Republican Party spokesman Wissem Saiar said Secretary-General Issam Chebbi started a hunger strike in prison "to defend judicial independence and demand the release of detainees arrested for exercising freedom of expression."

Ben Mbarek's father, Izzeddine Ben Mbarek al-Hazeki, told reporters his son's health has "seriously deteriorated but his morale remains strong." He added that the family will also start a hunger strike Saturday to demand the release of political prisoners.

Amnesty International expressed "deep concern" on Nov. 6 about Ben Mbarek's health, noting that he has been on a hunger strike for more than 10 days.

Ben Mbarek, who was sentenced in April, is one of several opposition figures, including former ministers and senior Ennahda officials, prosecuted under the same case.

Since early 2023, dozens of politicians, journalists, activists, judges and businessmen have been detained under similar charges, which the opposition describes as part of a "campaign of intimidation" led by President Kais Saied.

Saied has defended the arrests, claiming they target those involved in "plots against the state" and attempted to worsen the economic crisis.





