Qatar rejects ICC-related allegations, says claims target Gaza mediation

Qatar on Friday denied allegations of discrediting a woman accusing International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan of abuse, saying the claims aim to undermine its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Qatar's International Media Office said it "strongly condemns the unfounded allegations concerning a case involving the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court."

"These claims are part of a coordinated campaign by certain bad actors to spread disinformation and evade the consequences of their own reprehensible actions by diverting attention onto others," the office added, without specifying the actors.

Calling the allegations "part of a coordinated effort," the media office said the "falsified information was circulated among several media outlets, most of which declined to publish it upon determining that it lacks factual basis."

"This fits into the broader influence campaign that remains ongoing against Qatar for its mediation role, saving lives and securing the release of hostages, its support for international institutions, and upholding international law.

"Recently, several unfounded lawsuits filed in the United States against Qatar Charity were dismissed after the courts ruled that evidence presented in the cases was fabricated."

Earlier Friday, The Guardian newspaper published allegations claiming that an ICC staff member who accused Khan of sexual assault was the target of a "covert operation" allegedly conducted by private intelligence firms on behalf of Qatar.

Khan has denied the sexual assault allegations, saying they are part of pressure campaigns against him following his issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where nearly 69,000 people have been killed and over 170,000 others injured in a brutal assault since October 2023.

Qatar, alongside Egypt, Türkiye and the US, led mediation efforts that resulted in a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on Oct. 10.



