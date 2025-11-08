Lavrov: Russia received no clarification from Washington on Trump’s nuclear testing remarks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow has not received any clarification from Washington, DC, through diplomatic channels regarding US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about resuming nuclear testing.

"No, we haven't yet received any explanation through diplomatic channels about what President Donald Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear testing," the Russian state-run Tass news agency quoted Lavrov as telling reporters in Moscow.

The Russian minister made the statement in response to a question about the US president's recent comments, which drew global attention and renewed concerns about the future of arms control agreements between the two countries.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is prepared to conduct nuclear tests if other countries do so first.

The declaration was made during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, which was called in response to media reports that the US tested nuclear weapons. Washington has not held a nuclear test since 1992.

Putin directed security officials to examine the information and, if confirmed, prepare for Russia's own nuclear tests. Russia last conducted nuclear tests in 1990, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

Last month, US Vice President JD Vance defended the need for maintaining and testing the US' nuclear weapons arsenal, describing it as a vital component of national security.

His remarks also came after President Donald Trump announced he instructed the Pentagon to "immediately" begin nuclear weapons tests "because of other countries' testing programs."

The US and Russia have a long-standing arms control agreement known as the New START Treaty, which entered into force in February 2011.

It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by Moscow and Washington to a maximum of 1,550 each. The agreement also caps the number of launchers and nuclear-capable heavy bombers at 800 and establishes a mutual inspection and notification regime.

The treaty was extended until February 2026 shortly after former US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow would suspend its participation, citing what he described as the West's hostile stance toward Russia.

Besides this, North Korea is also ready for the seventh nuclear test and could promptly carry it out if the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, makes a decision, according to the South Korean intelligence agency.