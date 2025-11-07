Technical glitch at New Delhi airport delays over 100 flights

A technical glitch at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in India's capital New Delhi affected at least 100 flights at the South Asian nation's busiest airport on Friday.

"Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays," the Delhi Airport wrote on US social media company X.

It said the team is actively working with all stakeholders "to resolve it at the earliest."

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the airport authorities said.

More than 100 flights have been delayed at the airport on Friday morning, the Press Trust of India reported, citing sources.

Several airline operators posted on X about the impact due to the glitch.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions," India's Spice Jet said on X.

A similar message was put out by other Indian airline operators.



